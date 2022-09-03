Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August

Sat, 09/03/2022 - 14:23
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Number of transactions up 4.49% to 49.1 million
Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Cardano network has set a new milestone as it has now seen the minting of over six million native tokens. According to the pool.pm data, the number of native assets issued on the Cardano blockchain is presently 6,020,615 with 61,055 distinct minting policies.

The Cardano blockchain can natively generate, interact with and delete custom tokens (or "assets"). The term "native" designates the fact that users may interact with these unique assets out of the box without having to employ smart contracts.

Two years back, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, predicted that the ecosystem would grow as there would be "hundreds of assets, thousands of dApps, tons of interesting projects and lots of unique and utility."

Hoskinson revisited the July 2020 prediction as he noted that there were now millions of assets being created on Cardano, as previously reported by U.Today.

According to recent statistics by IOG, currently, 1,082 projects are building on Cardano. A total of 94 projects have been launched on Cardano, while the number of Plutus scripts stood at 3,154.

Cardano records on-chain growth in August

The Cardano Foundation has shared a wrap-up of on-chain data for August. The number of on-chain transactions is up 4.49% to 49.1 million.

As stated earlier, the number of native assets issued on the Cardano blockchain has surpassed six million with 61,055 distinct minting policies. On both fronts, this represents increases of 5.28% and 3.49%, respectively, in the past month. The number of Cardano wallets rose 1.38% in the past month to 3.55 million, while that of delegated wallets rose by 0.68% to 1.18 million. The number of Plutus scripts was likewise up 5.28%.

Related
Cardano's On-Chain Data Shows Network Growth, With Average Monthly Transactions up 8%

The Cardano Foundation also shared metrics on Vasil SPO readiness, with 87% of mainnet blocks already created by the Vasil node candidate 1.35.3. As reported by U.Today, Cardano's founder, Charles Hoskinson, gives the expected date for the Vasil mainnet launch as Sept. 22 of this year.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano (ADA) DeFi Ecosystem Has One Major Advantage Over Its Competitors: Community
09/03/2022 - 16:28
Cardano (ADA) DeFi Ecosystem Has One Major Advantage Over Its Competitors: Community
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano Among Top 3 Actively Developed Projects as Vasil Nears: Details
09/03/2022 - 16:12
Cardano Among Top 3 Actively Developed Projects as Vasil Nears: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image These DeFi Tokens Are Really Innovative: Analyst
09/03/2022 - 15:56
These DeFi Tokens Are Really Innovative: Analyst
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov