Cardano Sees $1.5 Billion Whale Transactions, Microsoft Issues Major Crypto Warning, This SHIB Trend Might Trigger New Bull Run: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Cardano witnesses $1.5 billion whale transaction surge as ADA price shines green

According to data provided by IntoTheBlock on-chain analytics platform, the number of large transactions involving ADA, Cardano's native token, has increased dramatically over the past day, surpassing $1.5 billion. The considerable rise in these transactions, which are usually valued at at least $100,000 each, brought the aggregate volume from $17.96 billion to an astounding $19.47 billion. In terms of Cardano tokens, this surge reflects a surge in large transactions from $32.32 billion ADA to $33.66 billion ADA. Such an increase in whale transactions is directly related to the ADA price's exceptional performance; since the beginning of December, ADA demonstrated a remarkable growth, exceeding 63%. Per CoinMarketCap, ADA is trading at $0.63, up by 45.28% over the past seven days.

Microsoft issues major crypto warning

In a recent article on its official blog, Microsoft's security team has issued a warning that cybercriminals are exploiting a system called OAuth, which is used by websites to verify your identity. The criminals compromise user accounts through phishing or password-spraying attacks, targeting accounts without strong authentication mechanisms. After gaining control over these accounts, they can manipulate OAuth applications to gain extensive access and permissions, thus facilitating various forms of cybercrime, including illicit crypto mining. To prevent such a scenario from happening, Microsoft issued several recommendations. First, it is crucial to have multifactor authentication (MFA) enabled. Second, organizations are advised to enable conditional access policies and continuous access evaluation.They are also encouraged to audit apps and the permissions they have been granted to ensure they adhere to the principles of least privilege.

