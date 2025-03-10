Cardano Price Down 9%, Here Are Key Levels to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The broader crypto ecosystem has yet to recover from the sell-offs that have picked up since the start of this year. While Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the sell-off, Cardano (ADA) is one of the top altcoins battling stability on the market today. At the time of writing, the coin has dropped by 9.43% in 24 hours and is trading at $0.7331. With this outlook, crucial price levels come into focus for short-term traders.

Cardano support zones

Overnight, the ADA price dropped as low as $0.7071, with volume plummeting before recovering to the current level at which it is trading.

This confirms that Cardano has been caught up in the volatility that has rocked the broader market over the past seven days. Within this period, the coin has lost 23.14% of its value, paring off the 5.88% gains accrued over the past month.

In light of the ongoing sell-off, top market analyst Ali Martinez has shared insights into the Cardano price levels to watch. According to him, ADA’s key support zones now lie between $0.80 and $0.60. The analyst noted that the coin’s ability to stay above these regions is crucial to chart the next price rally.

Looking at the bigger picture, #Cardano $ADA key support zone lies between $0.80 and $0.66. Staying above this range could set the stage for its next move! pic.twitter.com/U4oRzRtyMW — Ali (@ali_charts) March 10, 2025

However, the ongoing Cardano boycott in the top governance summit has impacted the sentiment within its ecosystem as investors question its relevance as American tech.

Market sentiment and hopes for rebound

Establishing the Bitcoin reserve has failed to pacify investors who have continued to sell drastically. Macroeconomic sentiments are not improving, with the trade war impacting some of the world’s biggest economies.

Since risk-on assets like Bitcoin are susceptible to macro trends, there has been a ripple effect in the overall market outlook. While Cardano has an ecosystem and a fundamental of its own, its rebound conditions hinge on whether the broader market sees a sustained revival.