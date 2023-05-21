Cardano-Based DEX Performs Swaps In Minutes Now

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Cardano ecosystem is evolving at a rapid pace , with the latest development coming from its decentralized exchange (DEX) sector. The newest entrant in the game now enables users to execute swaps in mere minutes, earning the title of the fastest DEX on Cardano.

A specific transaction on this DEX was recorded as follows: it was submitted at 7:11:49 a.m. IST, and the coins were received at 7:12:43 a.m. IST. The whole process took a total of two minutes, signaling a considerable achievement for the Cardano network, known for its scientific approach and focus on security over speed.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to put this in perspective. When juxtaposed with Ethereum's Uniswap, which allows swapping assets in a matter of seconds, the two-minute swapping operation on Cardano may not seem as groundbreaking. However, this development represents a substantial step forward, considering the previous limitations within Cardano's ecosystem.

Since its inception, Cardano has faced criticism over the lack of functionality of its smart contracts, which directly impacts the performance of dApps built on the network. The recent upgrade, dubbed Alonzo, introduced smart contract capabilities to Cardano, and we are now beginning to see the fruits of that development. The ability to perform a swap in two minutes on a Cardano-based DEX is a testament to this growth.

This development signals a critical evolution within Cardano's DeFi ecosystem. As more projects begin to explore the opportunities afforded by Cardano's smart contracts, we can expect the network to become increasingly competitive. Speed improvements such as this will not only make Cardano-based DEXes more attractive to traders but also pave the way for more sophisticated DeFi projects on the network.

However, it is important to remember that the network has not yet stood a scaling test, which is usually the main problem large decentralized blockchains like Cardano or Ethereum face.