Cardano-Based DEX Performs Swaps In Minutes Now

Sun, 05/21/2023 - 11:05
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano reaching new highs as most innovative decentralized exchanges on network perform swaps within minutes
Cardano-Based DEX Performs Swaps In Minutes Now
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Cardano ecosystem is evolving at a rapid pace, with the latest development coming from its decentralized exchange (DEX) sector. The newest entrant in the game now enables users to execute swaps in mere minutes, earning the title of the fastest DEX on Cardano.

A specific transaction on this DEX was recorded as follows: it was submitted at 7:11:49 a.m. IST, and the coins were received at 7:12:43 a.m. IST. The whole process took a total of two minutes, signaling a considerable achievement for the Cardano network, known for its scientific approach and focus on security over speed.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to put this in perspective. When juxtaposed with Ethereum's Uniswap, which allows swapping assets in a matter of seconds, the two-minute swapping operation on Cardano may not seem as groundbreaking. However, this development represents a substantial step forward, considering the previous limitations within Cardano's ecosystem.

Related
Cardano Ethereum-Compatible Sidechain Receives New Deployment

Since its inception, Cardano has faced criticism over the lack of functionality of its smart contracts, which directly impacts the performance of dApps built on the network. The recent upgrade, dubbed Alonzo, introduced smart contract capabilities to Cardano, and we are now beginning to see the fruits of that development. The ability to perform a swap in two minutes on a Cardano-based DEX is a testament to this growth.

Cardano chart
Source: Cardanoscan

This development signals a critical evolution within Cardano's DeFi ecosystem. As more projects begin to explore the opportunities afforded by Cardano's smart contracts, we can expect the network to become increasingly competitive. Speed improvements such as this will not only make Cardano-based DEXes more attractive to traders but also pave the way for more sophisticated DeFi projects on the network.

However, it is important to remember that the network has not yet stood a scaling test, which is usually the main problem large decentralized blockchains like Cardano or Ethereum face.

#Ethereum
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Saw 100 Billion ADA Spike of Whale Transactions: Reasons
05/21/2023 - 10:13
Cardano Saw 100 Billion ADA Spike of Whale Transactions: Reasons
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Pepe Shoots Up 12%, Overtaking BNB's Trading Volume
05/21/2023 - 09:54
Pepe Shoots Up 12%, Overtaking BNB's Trading Volume
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Massive XRP Shifted to Binance as Price Trades in Green: Details
05/21/2023 - 09:38
Massive XRP Shifted to Binance as Price Trades in Green: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide