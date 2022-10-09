Cardano Is Not Ghostchain in Any Way After Breaking Record in Number of Transactions This Year

Sun, 10/09/2022 - 10:37
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano still has long way to go to get closer to networks like Ethereum, but it is certainly not ghostchain
Cardano Is Not Ghostchain in Any Way After Breaking Record in Number of Transactions This Year
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The common "Cardano is a ghostchain" narrative that was launched by Ethereum maxis a few weeks back might not be the most accurate thing in the world, considering the number of transactions the network saw this year.

According to Cardano Blockchain Insights, 25% of all transactions on the network have been generated this year only, thanks to the release of decentralized applications and the change in the way of handling transactions.

The release of SundaeSwap, Minswap and various NFT marketplaces provided the most network load, according to Dapps on Cardano. Contrary to the popular belief, the blockchain can handle more than one transaction per second. However, it is done differently compared to a network like Ethereum.

Because it uses the eUTxO accounting model, ADA has to "fit" numerous entities in one block and then redistribute funds among them, making numerous transactions per block de facto possible.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Breaks Down Long-Awaited Hydra Update, Responds to Haters

Due to the aforementioned mechanism, some blockchain explorers and network trackers cannot see the true number of transactions and show values way below the actual number of transactions made in a certain period.

However, the network still has a long way to go to catch up with blockchains like Ethereum or Solana that successfully process thousands of transactions per second, especially during the rise of the DeFi and NFT industries.

The lack of demand for decentralized solutions that persists in the industry today makes Cardano less profitable than it could be. Both the NFT and DeFi industries took a big hit after the cryptocurrency market entered the bear market it has not exited yet.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
10/09/2022 - 13:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image LUNC Burning Rate Shows 100% Result Against Last Week, Here's How Much Gone
10/09/2022 - 12:45
LUNC Burning Rate Shows 100% Result Against Last Week, Here's How Much Gone
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image “Sad and Shameful”: Cardano Founder Slams XRP Community for Spreading Conspiracies About Him
10/09/2022 - 11:41
“Sad and Shameful”: Cardano Founder Slams XRP Community for Spreading Conspiracies About Him
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya