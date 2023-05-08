Cardano Founder Says XRP Community Mocks and Hates Him

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is once again in the crosshairs of the XRP community

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson has reignited tensions with the XRP community in a series of recent tweets where he defended his position against conspiracy theories surrounding the SEC's case against Ripple.

In the tweets, Hoskinson argued that the notion of the entire SEC being united against Ripple due to bribes from Ethereum insiders is a conspiracy theory.

He pointed out that other organizations, including Coinbase, Kraken, Bittrex, Tron, and dozens more, have also faced regulatory scrutiny, which supports his argument.

The discussion on Twitter intensified as users from the XRP community continued to question and challenge Hoskinson's statements. One user, @CryptoCraicHead, argued that Hoskinson was being disingenuous by labeling the situation a conspiracy, claiming that it serves a narrative that he wants to promote.

In response, Hoskinson reiterated his original statement, stating that the XRP community has manipulated his words into "a lie that is beyond recognition" and that they now "mock and hate" him. He concluded by saying he has nothing more to add on the topic.

These recent tweets are the latest in a series of conflicts between Hoskinson and the XRP community. Hoskinson's recent involvement with the XRP community began back in December 2022, when he made an off-hand comment about the Ripple case during a discussion about whether or not ADA, Cardano's native cryptocurrency, could be classified as an unregistered security in the US.

He called the case an "industry-wide concern," explaining that he had heard a rumor about a settlement between Ripple and the SEC from a "pretty reliable source" close to the case. The rumor turned out to be false, and Hoskinson was accused of lying by members of the XRP community.

The Cardano founder has made it clear that he does not view XRP as an unregistered security, despite the SEC's allegations. He also does not believe that there was any corruption involved in the case, stating that Ethereum received more lenient treatment from the regulatory agency due to its size, scope, and scale. Now, Hoskinson claims that he has been continuously targeted by the XRP community for his refusal to support their "conspiracy theories."

Since then, Hoskinson has decided to distance himself from discussions involving XRP and Ripple. In a December video statement, he said he is "sorry it's come to this, but I'm just frankly tired" of the relentless attacks from the XRP community.