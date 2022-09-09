Cardano Founder Says He Cannot Force Vasil Hard Fork

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson has lashed out at Bitcoin maximalists, claiming that they are “beyond stupid”
Cardano Founder Says He Cannot Force Vasil Hard Fork
In a recent tweet, Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson explained that he is not capable of forcing the Vasil hard fork in response to a critic, highlighting the blockchain’s decentralization.

The much-anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on Sept. 22.  

"Beyond stupid"

A Bitcoin maximalist, who goes by @btc_bryan_21, stated that Hoskinson could change the total supply of ADA tokens on a whim due to its alleged centralization.

Cardano’s maximum supply is capped at 45 million ADA tokens, but the critic alleged that nothing would stop the crypto mogul from changing that, alleging that the blockchain’s monetary policy is very malleable.

Ripple's General Counsel Slams SEC's "Political Power Grab"

However, Hoskinson categorically rejected such an idea, adding that Bitcoin maximalists are “beyond stupid.”

In July, the former Cardano founder also said that Bitcoin maxis are the most “toxic” and “useless” people to engage in response to former MicroStrategy CEO claiming that the ADA token is an unregistered security.   

Hoskinson opposes burning ADA

As reported by U.Today, the Cardano has repeatedly opposed the idea of burning ADA tokens since all of them are actually in the hands of actual owners. This would be tantamount to stealing from the community, according to Hoskinson. Last September, he compared the idea of burning ADA to stealing food.

