Cardano Founder Says Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Will Never Follow Him

Wed, 09/14/2022 - 06:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Input Output CEO Chalres Hoskinson has spotted an Ethereum bot masquerading as Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin
In a recent tweet, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson took notice of spam bots on Twitter that are impersonating Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

As reported by U.Today, there’s been a massive uptick in the number of bots that impersonating Buterin ahead of the hotly anticipated merge event.

On Sunday, a Twitter account that belongs to a popular British radio station was hacked in order to promote an Ethereum giveaway scam. Plenty of other verified Twitter accounts have been hijacked, with fraudsters attempting to impersonate Buterin.

Hoskinson attempted to laugh off the bot issue, claiming that Buterin would never actually follow him on Twitter.

The two Ethereum co-founders

Hoskinson, who left Ethereum after having a falling-out with the other-co-founders, have a history of feuding. The two couldn’t agree on the structure of the project. While Buterin wanted Ethereum to be a non-profit entity. On the other, Hoskinson wanted to create a for-profit organization. His different vision didn’t sit well with the other co-founder, which ultimately led to him leaving the organization in June 2014.

After all these years, Hoskinson appears to have mended fences with Buterin. As reported by U.Today, he said they both had grown “a lot” in 2021.   

Buterin also acknowledged that Hoskinson’s projects had some “interesting ideas” even though he downplayed the importance of academic rigor.

Hoskinson has repeatedly described Ethereum as a “dumpster fire.” In May, he jokingly said that it was not too late for Buterin to come to Cardano.

article image
