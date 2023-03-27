Cardano Founder Offers to Pay Elon Musk for William Shatner's Twitter Blue Check

Mon, 03/27/2023 - 14:21
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson wants to help legendary pro-crypto actor keep his blue verification check
Founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson has commented on Elon Musk's response to a tweet by William Shatner.

The legendary actor is known for his role as Commander James T. Kirk in the Star Trek film series. Shatner is a crypto enthusiast, who two years ago made several attempts to enter the crypto space, "flirting" with Ethereum in particular.

Star Trek legend boils over paid verification blue checks

Two years ago, it seemed that he was on friendly terms with Tron Foundation founder Justin Sun.

Shatner tagged Twitter boss Elon Musk, indignant at the fact that Twitter now charges $8 dollars monthly for a blue verification check mark. The former stated that he had been sharing his time and "witty thoughts" free of charge.

Charles Hoskinson, in response, tagged Elon Musk to ask if he could pay for Shatner to keep the blue check. Musk responded that this measure is about treating everyone on an equal basis without making exceptions for celebrities. Earlier, when Musk introduced the new paid service, he explained that this is done since Twitter cannot rely only on income from advertisers.

Earlier, U.Today reported that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted that he will "bow to Lord Elon and pay $8 per month" for the blue check mark.

I’ll Bow to “Lord Elon Musk” and Pay $8 Per Month: Vitalik Buterin

Shatner's friend Sun sued by SEC

As reported by U.Today a week ago, the U.S. securities regulator filed a lawsuit against TRX creator Justin Sun. The SEC accused Sun of selling TRX and BTT cryptos as unregistered securities — similar accusations the agency made against Ripple regarding the XRP token.

In light of that news breaking out, the price of TRX plunged over 6% immediately. However, after that and within two days, the price managed to restore almost to the same level, currently standing at $0.06417, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.

