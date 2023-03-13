Cardano Founder Hits Back at Crypto Critics After Bank Failures

Mon, 03/13/2023 - 14:50
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SVB is most recent bank to go under over past few days
Cardano Founder Hits Back at Crypto Critics After Bank Failures
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken a jab at crypto critics in a recent tweet.

Hoskinson compared the operations of major cryptocurrency firms like Circle, Paxos and Tether with those of banks, emphasizing that these firms have endured under conditions that largely caused banks to fail.

He inferred that, despite the resilience of these crypto companies, the perception regarding crypto has not changed a bit.

In January, the White House released a statement titled, "The Administration’s Roadmap to Mitigate Cryptocurrencies' Risks." Much of the legislative advice provided by the administration was directed at the U.S. Congress.

Bank failures

SVB is the most recent bank to go under over the past few days. Its sudden collapse, which left billions of dollars belonging to businesses and investors stranded, made it the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Related
Ripple's CTO Guarantees Update on SVB Exposure: Details

In the past week, crypto-friendly Silvergate Capital said it was winding down operations and liquidating its bank. And on Sunday, U.S. regulators shut down Signature Bank, to prevent contagion of the banking sector.

In related news, the defunct Silicon Valley Bank's U.K. subsidiary will be saved by global financial behemoth HSBC through a recent acquisition.

On March 13, HSBC formally stated that Silicon Valley Bank UK would be acquired by its subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank, for one British pound ($1.21).

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) up 7%, But Data Shows We Are Not out of Woods Yet
03/13/2023 - 14:36
Bitcoin (BTC) up 7%, But Data Shows We Are Not out of Woods Yet
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 916 Million XRP Moved by Ripple as Third Crypto-Friendly Bank Crashes
03/13/2023 - 14:21
916 Million XRP Moved by Ripple as Third Crypto-Friendly Bank Crashes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Sees 112% Increase in Trading Volume as Token Stays Underbought per This Metric
03/13/2023 - 14:03
XRP Sees 112% Increase in Trading Volume as Token Stays Underbought per This Metric
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide