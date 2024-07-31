    Cardano Founder Expecting Next Backlash After Chang

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Charles Hoskinson waiting for industry's new backlash after Chang hard fork goes live
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 15:23
    Cardano Founder Expecting Next Backlash After Chang
    Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA) has hinted that Chang, the milestone node upgrade of the blockchain, could trigger naysayers and those fond of attacking the ecosystem. Hoskinson dropped the clue when he posted on X in reaction to a post made by Cardano fund beneficiary elraulito (@ElRaulito_cnft).

    Charles Hoskinson on his "black sheep" reputation

    Elraulito said that at the just concluded 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, he asked an expert, “What gives Cardano its 'black sheep' reputation among other blockchain projects?”

    Hoskinson’s response reveals his feelings about how the broader crypto community views the blockchain. According to Hoskinson, all through the evolutionary development of the Cardano ecosystem, many in the industry blame him for any ills that occur.

    The Cardano founder’s comments seem to suggest his acceptance of their position regarding ADA. In a cryptic sentence, Hoskinson asked, “What will you guys talk about after Chang?”

    The comment has sparked off debate among community members, who believe the Cardano founder seemed prepared for the next backlash from critics, who just want to pick on him for no reason. However, others feel strongly that after the much anticipated Chang launches in August, Hoskinson’s critics would be silenced by the major changes.

    Chang hard fork, revolutionary step for Cardano

    Notably, the Chang hard fork has been described as a revolutionary update in the history of Cardano with the most advanced governance system. Just last week, U.Today reported the release of Cardano Node 9.1.0 as preparations for the eventual unveiling were highlighted.

    The Chang hard fork will become the maiden one in the Cardano network’s Voltaire era meant to unleash new potentials inherent on the blockchain. According to the development team’s update, the Chang hard fork upgrade lays the foundation for decentralized decision-making processes.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
