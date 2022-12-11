Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements

The past week has seen tangible success for Cardano and its ecosystem. No, it is not about the native token, ADA, which is still trading at two-year lows, but about life within the ecosystem itself.

This week, pleasure to the Cardano community was brought by the weekly development report, according to which the ecosystem has not only improved in all key indicators, but some major milestones have also been achieved.

Every Friday, we publish our weekly #Cardano development update. So for the lowdown on what IOG's dev team has been working on last week, head on over and take a look👇https://t.co/udW6gkdFhp — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) December 9, 2022

In the past working week, Cardano has added two new projects that have not yet launched but are already being built. The total number of projects has reached 1,151 so far, with 108 already up and running. The number of native tokens on the Cardano network has increased by 90,000 to 7.2 million. The number of transactions on the network has increased by 500,000 in the seven days since Dec. 2 to 56.3 million.

The most eye-catching was the milestone of 4,000 smart contracts created on Cardano's Plutus platform. The jump in this number was impressive, at 10.2%. In total, there are now 4,347 smart contracts on Plutus, of which 400 were created on the upgraded platform.

Lace's desktop version in works

According to the report, the Cardano development team is actively working on the Lace wallet and is now busy integrating decentralized applications into its desktop version. As U.Today previously reported, Cardano developer activity recently topped all other projects for important contributions on GitHub.