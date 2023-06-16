This Is Best Thing Ever for Bitcoin, Mike Novogratz Claims

Fri, 06/16/2023 - 06:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is yet to approve a Bitcoin ETF
This Is Best Thing Ever for Bitcoin, Mike Novogratz Claims
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Mike Novogratz, a prominent Bitcoin bull and CEO of Galaxy Digital, expressed optimism about the potential of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in a recent interview with Fox Business.

Novogratz characterized BlackRock's possible ETF launch as "the best thing that could happen to Bitcoin" in a recent tweet

Speaking with Liz Claman, he explained that if BlackRock CEO Larry Fink could successfully launch a Bitcoin ETF, it would significantly boost institutional participation in the crypto space.

Novogratz's statements came amid a time of regulatory turbulence for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. His comments referred particularly to the regulatory scrutiny the crypto space is currently facing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suing Binance and Coinbase. 

He stated that the uncertainty surrounding the regulatory landscape has slowed institutional flows into crypto.

Related
Billionaire Mark Cuban Defends Crypto, Calls Out Banks
Despite these challenges, Novogratz sees a silver lining in the resilience of retail investors, who he claims continue to buy cryptocurrencies. Even amidst the tumultuous environment, Bitcoin maintains its strength, trading above the $25,000 mark. "If you told people that all of this was going to happen and Bitcoin would still be up on the year, they would scratch their heads," Novogratz said.

Furthermore, Novogratz revealed that considering the relocation of Galaxy's operations overseas has become "almost essential" to operate without fear of retribution.

He particularly pointed to Hong Kong as a potential destination, signaling a potential shift in how cryptocurrency businesses may respond to regulatory pressure in the future.

#Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Billionaire Mark Cuban Defends Crypto, Calls Out Banks
06/15/2023 - 20:02
Billionaire Mark Cuban Defends Crypto, Calls Out Banks
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 15
06/15/2023 - 18:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BlackRock Bitcoin Bombshell: Leading ETF Expert Skeptical About Rumors
06/15/2023 - 17:40
BlackRock Bitcoin Bombshell: Leading ETF Expert Skeptical About Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya