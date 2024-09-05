    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Here's what every Cardano holder must know, Charles Hoskinson reports
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 10:08
    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders
    Contents
    Cardano (ADA) has successfully undergone its long-awaited Chang hard fork, marking a significant evolution in its network and introducing on-chain governance. This feature puts the power directly in the hands of ADA holders to influence the blockchain's future. 

    One of the most notable changes brought about by this upgrade is the introduction of Delegated Representatives, or DReps. These individuals act as key intermediaries, facilitating communication between ADA holders and the network's decision-making mechanisms.

    Thus, withdrawing staking rewards is now a bit more complicated. You have to delegate your voting power to a DRep. This is something ADA holders will need to do after the hard fork to stay engaged. 

    Hoskinson explains

    In a recent discussion, Cardano's founder, Charles Hoskinson, addressed user concerns and clarified the path forward. He said that users have three choices: casting a vote of no confidence, abstaining from participation or delegating their influence to a DRep. 

    Wallets like Lace are already programmed to accommodate those who prefer to keep their governance involvement at bay by selecting the "abstain" option automatically, allowing staking to continue unhindered, notes the blockchain developer.

    Chang hard fork

    Cardano is rolling out upgrades with this latest fork, making its foundation stronger as the ecosystem shifts toward decentralized governance. It is crucial for ADA holders to understand these changes. 

    They can do that by learning about the role of DReps and the broader implications of the hard fork. That way, they can directly influence the future of the Cardano blockchain. Participation is not just a passive act. It is a dynamic choice that shapes the ecosystem's direction.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

