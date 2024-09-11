    Cardano Creator Debunks ADA FUD

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano founder and ADA community voice concerns over staking FUD
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 10:26
    Cardano Creator Debunks ADA FUD
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new scandal involving popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has erupted on social media. The case concerns the ADA staking mechanism device, with some crypto-entertainers stating that the only reason why the token is still at the top of crypto rankings is that its stakers cannot sell it because their assets are locked in staking.

    Advertisement

    Moreover, the unlocking should happen in October and then, according to these analysts, it remains to be seen whether the Cardano token is being held for real.

    Related
    $6 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 16:33
    $6 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    Cardano Creator Debunks ADA FUD
    Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange
    Ethereum (ETH) Paints Grim Reversal Pattern, Solana (SOL) Whales Not Bullish, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters $60,000 Path

    Statements like this have caused quite a stir in the ADA community and have even caught the attention of the founder of the blockchain, Charles Hoskinson.

    Thus, he stated that the lies and misinformation about Cardano have reached epic levels. Staking is not locked, but they still lie, Hoskinson claims.

    Advertisement

    “Why does anyone trust these people anymore?” he asked at the end of his rant. His stance has been supported by many within the Cardano community, who view the allegations as baseless and harmful to the project's reputation.

    Cardano: Staking

    Cardano staking lets ADA holders delegate their tokens to a stake pool to help secure the network and earn rewards every five days. Unlike other systems, staked tokens are not locked, so users can still spend or move their ADA.

    Related
    Cardano Reveals Impressive Growth in Monthly Report: Details
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 16:53
    Cardano Reveals Impressive Growth in Monthly Report: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Currently, the number of Cardano tokens in staking is 22.585 billion ADA. At a price of $0.338 per Cardano token, this translates to $7.63 billion in digital assets. With Cardano's capitalization of $12.18 billion, this means that 62.64% of the capitalization is in staking.

    The high staking rate suggests that many believe in Cardano's long-term potential and are willing to lock up their tokens in exchange for potential rewards.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    Sep 11, 2024 - 9:46
    Bringing Crypto Mechanics to Fintech: Dmitrii Egorenkov’s Vision for the Future
    Guest AuthorGuest Author
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Chain Unveils $10 Million Grant Program to Empower Founders
    CTH|Fundamental Labs, Axlflops, and MetaEra Announce Speakers for Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit
    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Creator Debunks ADA FUD
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    Bringing Crypto Mechanics to Fintech: Dmitrii Egorenkov’s Vision for the Future
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD