    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can bounce back of Cardano (ADA) last?
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 15:58
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 0.4% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have found a local resistance level of $0.3444. If the daily bar closes far from it, the decline may continue to the support of $0.3374 tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is more positive. If the daily candle breaks the $0.3458 level and fixes above it, the accumulated energy can be enough to rise to the $0.36-$0.37 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. 

    Related
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 9
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 15:55
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the weekly bar closes far from its peak, traders are unlikely to witness a continued upward move.

    ADA is trading at $0.3423 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 15:37
    $150 Million in Ethereum Disappear - Do Whales Know Something?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 14:41
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Bleeds for First Time in Weeks
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CTH|Fundamental Labs, Axlflops, and MetaEra Announce Speakers for Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit
    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10
    $150 Million in Ethereum Disappear - Do Whales Know Something?
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Bleeds for First Time in Weeks
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD