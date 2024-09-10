Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 0.4% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have found a local resistance level of $0.3444. If the daily bar closes far from it, the decline may continue to the support of $0.3374 tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the picture is more positive. If the daily candle breaks the $0.3458 level and fixes above it, the accumulated energy can be enough to rise to the $0.36-$0.37 range.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions.

However, if the weekly bar closes far from its peak, traders are unlikely to witness a continued upward move.

ADA is trading at $0.3423 at press time.