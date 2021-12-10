Cardano Founder Slams BitPay's Choice of Shiba Inu

Back on Dec. 8, BitPay, the largest cryptocurrency payment company posted a poll on Twitter that asked users which crypto should be supported next. The cryptos polled include Cardano, Algorand, Shiba Inu, Chainlink and 16 others.

Finally, on Dec. 9, BitPay announced integrating Shiba Inu into its wallet app to the pleasure of Shiba Inu fans. SHIB, therefore, joins Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin and several stablecoins on the list of available cryptocurrencies accepted by BitPay-supported merchants.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson seems not to be pleased with BitPay's choice as he asks, ''What was the point of the poll?'' in response to BitPay's tweet of Shiba Inu's acceptance while posting an image of a puppet nodding.

Launched in 2011, BitPay, an Atlanta-based company, has consistently pushed crypto merchant adoption. In 2014, BitPay was chosen by Microsoft for processing Bitcoin payments.

