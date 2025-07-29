Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Bear Trap Grows, But There's a Major Twist

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 11:48
    Cardano facing major drawdown in price, but uptick volume is fueling renewed optimism
    Advertisement
    Cardano Bear Trap Grows, But There's a Major Twist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), the 10th-ranked cryptocurrency asset, has dipped by 7.12% in the last seven days amid market volatility. As the bull-bear struggle continues to grow, Cardano is showing signs of a possible shift in its outlook.

    Advertisement

    Cardano trading volume turns green amid price slump

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Cardano’s trading volume has climbed out of the red zone and is now in the green, soaring by 4.84%. This represents $1.2 billion of ADA being traded by market participants in the last 24 hours.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 16:21
    Cardano to $1 Rally Aborted, But All Hope Not Lost
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The uptick in trading volume suggests that investors might be repositioning their portfolios ahead of a possible breakout in price. As of press time, Cardano was changing hands at $0.8058, which reflects a 3.66% decline within the same period.

    This indicates that despite the downward pressure exerted by the decreasing price, volume is up, likely as a result of some investors engaged in profit-taking. However, other investors consider this a buying opportunity and continue to accumulate the coin in anticipation of a breakout.

    Cardano is exhibiting signs of a possible breakout given its price movements in the last 24 hours. Notably, ADA rose from a low of $0.7817 to peak at $0.8381, a clear indication of its growth potential if market participants do not interfere by selling to take profit.

    Starstream upgrade could be next catalyst

    With ADA registering over 40% growth in July alone, ecosystem investors are bullish that the asset will move closer to the crucial $1 level. Within the last 10 days, Cardano soared in price as it posted a "god candle" and reached a peak of $0.935, just a few cents away from $1.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/18/2025 - 09:28
    Cardano Achieves Major Exchange Integration, Charles Hoskinson Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Such unexpected price movements are fueling sentiment that Cardano has what it takes to flip $1 and climb to higher levels.

    With the Cardano development team planning a major overhaul on the Starstream, the upgrade might have a significant impact on the network by making it more competitive. The development could boost investors’ confidence and trigger a rally.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 11:24
    ‘Exciting’: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Innovative X Message
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 11:12
    Main XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Might Be on Edge of Major Crash: Here's Scenario
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate and World Liberty Financial Reach Strategic Milestone: Gate Becomes Second-Largest Holder of USD1 Among Centralized Exchanges
    Ika Launches Mainnet to Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control on Sui Blockchain
    Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement to Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Bear Trap Grows, But There's a Major Twist
    ‘Exciting’: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Innovative X Message
    Main XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Might Be on Edge of Major Crash: Here's Scenario
    Show all