Cardano Bear Trap Grows, But There's a Major Twist

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), the 10th-ranked cryptocurrency asset, has dipped by 7.12% in the last seven days amid market volatility. As the bull-bear struggle continues to grow, Cardano is showing signs of a possible shift in its outlook.

Advertisement

Cardano trading volume turns green amid price slump

According to CoinMarketCap data , Cardano’s trading volume has climbed out of the red zone and is now in the green, soaring by 4.84%. This represents $1.2 billion of ADA being traded by market participants in the last 24 hours.

The uptick in trading volume suggests that investors might be repositioning their portfolios ahead of a possible breakout in price. As of press time, Cardano was changing hands at $0.8058, which reflects a 3.66% decline within the same period.

This indicates that despite the downward pressure exerted by the decreasing price, volume is up, likely as a result of some investors engaged in profit-taking. However, other investors consider this a buying opportunity and continue to accumulate the coin in anticipation of a breakout.

Cardano is exhibiting signs of a possible breakout given its price movements in the last 24 hours. Notably, ADA rose from a low of $0.7817 to peak at $0.8381, a clear indication of its growth potential if market participants do not interfere by selling to take profit.

Starstream upgrade could be next catalyst

With ADA registering over 40% growth in July alone, ecosystem investors are bullish that the asset will move closer to the crucial $1 level. Within the last 10 days, Cardano soared in price as it posted a " god candle " and reached a peak of $0.935, just a few cents away from $1.

Such unexpected price movements are fueling sentiment that Cardano has what it takes to flip $1 and climb to higher levels.