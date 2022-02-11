Cardano's DEX Minswap Announces Audit Completion

According to a Friday blog post, Cardano-based decentralized exchange Minswap has completed an external security audit in partnership with software innovation lab Tweag, which focuses on Haskell development.



Smart contract audits typically allow identifying and eliminating issues.



The audit conducted by Tweag has helped to detect a total of 13 vulnerabilities after looking for a host of problems such as incorrect minting, incorrect dust collection, denial of service attacks, etc.



The team will publish a detailed report covering all the identified issues.



Minswap, the first multi-pool decentralized exchange on the Cardano blockchain, launched its latest public testnet, which is named “The Laminar Flight Test mission,” in late January.





In early September, Minswap became the first decentralized finance application to go live on Cardano’s public testnet, which happened just two weeks prior to the launch of smart contracts on the mainnet. The app, however, faced scathing criticism after users started receiving errors while attempting to swap tokens due to the so-called “concurrency” issue. This made many critics question the viability of the Cardano blockchain, which uses the extended unspent transaction output accounting model (EUTXO).The DEX accused the detractors of “FUD and finger-pointing” in a blog post, claiming that it was working on solving the issue.Minswap is not the only prominent decentralized exchange on the Cardano blockchain. As reported by U.Today , SundaeSwap launched its beta version on the Cardano mainnet in late January after announcing the completion of a security audit in partnership with Runtime in late December.