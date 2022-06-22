Cardano and Linux Creator Linus Torvalds Meet in Fireside Chat

Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano and Linux creator Linus Torvalds engage in fireside conversation
Cardano and Linux Creator Linus Torvalds Meet in Fireside Chat
Cardano Foundation Chief Open Source Officer Dirk Hohndel met with Linux creator Linus Torvalds in a fireside chat at the Linux Foundation OS summit. Open-source software and principles are key parts of the Cardano Foundation's commitment to ensuring distributed control and governance in the Cardano ecosystem. Therefore, the Cardano community regards this as positive.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson tweeted about the development as "good things to come."

Dirk Hohndel joined the Cardano Foundation in April 2022 with over 30 years of experience as an open-source officer. Presently, Cardano's chief open source officer, Hohndel, is charged with the responsibility of leading the foundation's strategy to build a third-party contributory open source ecosystem for the core Cardano Protocol.

In addition to being a Linux Foundation board director for five years, Hohndel was one of the original creators of the organization in the early 2000s.

Cardano founder set to address committee overseeing CFTC

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson will be appearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit on Thursday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. EST.

In a separate piece of news, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson seems to be interested in the fast-food business. The Cardano founder had tweeted an image of a fast-food restaurant called "Nessies" coming to Wyoming.

A Twitter user had inquired, "Getting into the restaurant business huh?" to which the Cardano founder replied, "The town nearby my ranch doesn't have good options." So I'm gradually rebuilding the town's culinary options."

Another user had asked if the restaurant will allow payments in ADA, to which Hoskinson replied "yes." The creator of Cardano is well known for pursuing his passions.

In March, Charles Hoskinson announced an investment in Colossal, a biotech start-up that wants to resurrect the woolly mammoth.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

