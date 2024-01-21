Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Whale Activity Surges Massively: What's Happening?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano's mixed dynamic on market followed by surge in whales' activity, and it could be important signal
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 11:49
The Cardano network has seen a notable uptick in whale activity recently, with several metrics pointing to increased movement by large holders of ADA. This surge in activity could be indicative of a variety of market behaviors, including potential accumulation, redistribution, or even preparation for major network developments. Let's dissect the data and analyze the accompanying price chart to glean deeper insights into ADA's market dynamics.

Firstly, the number of large transactions has spiked, with the last 24-hour activity recording 6,980 transactions, an uptick from a seven-day low of 5,005. The significance of this metric lies in its correlation with large holders' confidence and their readiness to reposition their holdings, possibly in anticipation of market movements.

Source: IntoTheBlock

Moving to the volume of these transactions, we have observed a substantial 24-hour volume at 26.9 billion ADA, slightly down from the seven-day high of 29.4 billion ADA. Such high volumes are often a prelude to price volatility, as they represent considerable liquidity movements that can either stabilize or destabilize the current price levels.

The price chart for Cardano paints a picture of recent market behavior, with ADA experiencing a compression pattern, often a precursor to a significant breakout. The local strengths are evidenced by the price maintaining above key moving averages, suggesting an underlying bullish sentiment. However, weaknesses are also apparent, with the price failing to breach recent highs, hinting at potential exhaustion or lack of buying pressure.

Support and resistance levels are clearly delineated, with a strong support zone around $0.4126, where the price has bounced off multiple times. Resistance is seen near the $0.5591 level, which ADA has tested and retracted from, illustrating a ceiling that bulls have yet to convincingly break through.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

