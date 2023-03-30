Cardano (ADA) to Become Largest EVM Chain Thanks to This Killer Innovation

Leading blockchain developer and Milkomeda co-founder Sebastien Guillemot announced that Cardano (ADA) will become the top EVM chain by next month. This will be possible as a result of Milkomeda's introduction of a new feature that will allow every Cardano user to use any EVM contract directly from any Cardano wallet, and all within ADA, Guillemot said.

Thus, says the developer, Cardano will immediately become one of the largest EVM networks in terms of user base size. In addition, Milkomeda will soon launch staking rewards for all EVM users, including smart contract developers. This will make Cardano the largest EVM-compatible chain with a fully operational staking rewards system. On this occasion, Guillemot invites everyone interested to build on Cardano's EVM layer and receive rewards every five days.

Arbitrum uses WASM

Optimism uses MIPS

Starknet uses Cairo



Do you also consider these self-owns? No, because they’re bringing new capabilities to chains making them stronger — Sebastien Guillemot (@SebastienGllmt) March 30, 2023

However, some users were unhappy with this development regarding Cardano. In their view, this calls into question the validity and uniqueness of Cardano as a standalone blockchain. To some, it seemed like an attempt to make life easier for lazy developers who do not want to learn Haskell or Plutus, Cardano's native programming languages.

Cardano gaming

The developer also noted the growing activity on the Milkomeda network related to the adoption of the Paima Engine, a blockchain gaming innovation from the Guillemot team. In his view, this has the potential to turn Cardano into a powerhouse for on-chain gaming in the future.