Independent Cardano Development Team Announces Massive Plans for 2023

Sun, 01/01/2023 - 13:14
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Team behind Cardano's Milkomeda and Flint wallet shares ambitious plans for new year
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Sebastien Guillemot, co-founder and CTO of the crypto ecosystem development team dcSpark, has summarized 2022 and provided plans for 2023. Given that one of the team's "passions" is Cardano, where it has had time to work on the Flint wallet and the Milkomeda protocol, plans for this blockchain were also revealed by the developer.

According to Guillemot, dcSpark's goals for the new year are to launch a zero-knowledge Layer 2 rollup, which continues the trend of recent months on zk protocols. However, the developer does not specify whether to expect the innovation on Cardano, so perhaps it will be a new independent project.

Other goals of the development team are to launch a GameFi project that operates on the Milkomeda network. In addition, the developer has noted the goal of achieving decentralization of the Milkomeda protocol, which operates through the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

What has already been achieved?

Among the achievements of the past year noted by Sebastien Guillemot is the full launch of the first edition of the Flint wallet, which already has Cardano and will be completed by EVM-based blockchains. He then highlights six suggestions put forward to improve Cardano, two of which related directly to the Vasil hard fork. DcSpark also created and put into operation five smart contracts on the Plutus platform, the number of which surpassed the 4,500 mark at the end of last year.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

