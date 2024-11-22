Cardano (ADA) Targets $1: Bitcoin Could Make or Break It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), the ninth-largest cryptocurrency, is setting its sights on the $1 mark, reaching highs of $0.919 in today's trading session.

As Bitcoin (BTC) approaches $100,000 for the first time, hitting $99,000 during Friday's trading session, capital is rotating to alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins), raising expectations on the broader crypto market.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Cardano and other altcoins are rapidly growing their market caps, fueled by a redistribution of profits from Bitcoin’s recent surge.

Cardano (ADA) is outperforming with recent gains; the cryptocurrency has increased 15% in the last 24 hours, currently trading at $0.91, according to CoinMarketCap data. This is the highest price since May 2022.



The ADA price rose 44% this week, bringing the month-to-date increase to 150%. The token's market valuation has risen to $30.8 billion, making it the world's ninth-largest digital asset, according to CoinMarketCap data.

If today closes in green, ADA will have gained for five days in a row. With $1 firmly in sight, the focus is on where the ADA price might go next.

📈 While eyes have been on Bitcoin making history, altcoins like XRP, Cardano, Stellar, Hedera, Mantra, and Algorand are growing their respective market caps rapidly. As long as BTC maintains a ~$95K+ support , expect November profits to continue redistributing to altcoins. pic.twitter.com/AXNyVd46Ro — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 21, 2024

According to Santiment, Cardano's potential growth is closely tied to a crucial Bitcoin support level. Santiment noted that as long as BTC maintains a support level of around $95,000, November could see continued gains for ADA as profits continue redistributing to altcoins.

Cardano nears $1

Bitcoin's surge has revived interest in the cryptocurrency market, boosting altcoins such as ADA. Cardano began increasing from a low of $0.326 on Nov. 5. The rise cleared the daily moving averages of 50 and 200, as well as the $0.8 level, reinforcing the bullish trend.

Given ADA's recent spike, bulls are aiming for $1 next. This level may pose a significant challenge, but once cleared, ADA might rise to $1.25 and even $2.

This optimistic outlook will be discredited in the short term if the ADA price falls below $0.8 and further to $0.7. This could entice short-term buyers to take profits, dragging the ADA price lower to $0.58.