    Cardano (ADA) Targets $1: Bitcoin Could Make or Break It

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano has surged by 150% in past month
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 13:15
    Cardano (ADA), the ninth-largest cryptocurrency, is setting its sights on the $1 mark, reaching highs of $0.919 in today's trading session.

    As Bitcoin (BTC) approaches $100,000 for the first time, hitting $99,000 during Friday's trading session, capital is rotating to alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins), raising expectations on the broader crypto market.

    According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Cardano and other altcoins are rapidly growing their market caps, fueled by a redistribution of profits from Bitcoin’s recent surge.

    Cardano (ADA) is outperforming with recent gains; the cryptocurrency has increased 15% in the last 24 hours, currently trading at $0.91, according to CoinMarketCap data. This is the highest price since May 2022.

    The ADA price rose 44% this week, bringing the month-to-date increase to 150%. The token's market valuation has risen to $30.8 billion, making it the world's ninth-largest digital asset, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    If today closes in green, ADA will have gained for five days in a row. With $1 firmly in sight, the focus is on where the ADA price might go next.

    According to Santiment, Cardano's potential growth is closely tied to a crucial Bitcoin support level. Santiment noted that as long as BTC maintains a support level of around $95,000, November could see continued gains for ADA as profits continue redistributing to altcoins.

    Cardano nears $1

    Bitcoin's surge has revived interest in the cryptocurrency market, boosting altcoins such as ADA. Cardano began increasing from a low of $0.326 on Nov. 5. The rise cleared the daily moving averages of 50 and 200, as well as the $0.8 level, reinforcing the bullish trend.

    Given ADA's recent spike, bulls are aiming for $1 next. This level may pose a significant challenge, but once cleared, ADA might rise to $1.25 and even $2.

    This optimistic outlook will be discredited in the short term if the ADA price falls below $0.8 and further to $0.7. This could entice short-term buyers to take profits, dragging the ADA price lower to $0.58.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

