Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Price on Verge of Breakout? What On-Chain Metrics Suggest

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    On-chain metrics paint complex picture on Cardano (ADA) price
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 15:31
    Cardano (ADA) Price on Verge of Breakout? What On-Chain Metrics Suggest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano, the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently at a critical juncture, with the ADA price showing signs of a potential breakout. However, on-chain metrics paint a more complex picture.

    Advertisement

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, Cardano's Network Value to Transactions (NVT) ratio has surged to its highest level since June. However, this indicates a significant decrease in on-chain activity relative to its price growth.

    The NVT ratio is a key indicator that compares a cryptocurrency's market capitalization to its transaction volume. A rising NVT ratio shows that price increases may not be accompanied by an increase in on-chain activity, perhaps indicating overvaluation. 

    Advertisement

    For Cardano, this classic overvaluation signal remains notable given ADA's recent underperformance, which has seen it plummet 11.4% in the last 30 days.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details
    Consensys CEO Comments on Massive Layoffs
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High

    Related
    Cardano Taps 264% Surge in Netflows, Will ADA Price Start Moving?
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 15:15
    Cardano Taps 264% Surge in Netflows, Will ADA Price Start Moving?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Historically, elevated NVT ratios have often preceded price pullbacks, which suggests that without an increase in on-chain engagement, Cardano's price might struggle to maintain momentum.

    Given this, there remains a potential for further downside in ADA's price, IntoTheBlock stated, with the lack of on-chain activity suggesting that the recent price increase was driven primarily by speculation. 

    Cardano eyes potential breakout

    Cardano (ADA) begin to rise after hitting support at lows of $0.31 on Oct. 25. The climb has continued in the last three days, and ADA might mark the fourth day of gains if today closes in the green. 

    Today's rise to intraday highs of $0.351 has brought ADA closer to the daily SMA 50 at $0.355, a barrier which, if surpassed, might see the price targeting the daily SMA 200 at $0.397. Cardano's price has been confined by its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 since March 2024.

    Related
    Cardano Community Issued Urgent Scam Alert, Here's What Happened
    Mon, 10/14/2024 - 13:04
    Cardano Community Issued Urgent Scam Alert, Here's What Happened
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Thus, a sustained breakout above the daily moving averages would allow ADA to exit its current range trading and signal a bullish comeback. In this scenario, ADA might aim for new yearly highs past $0.76.

    Expectations are high regarding Cardano blockchain's two-part Chang Hard Fork, a significant upgrade to enhance network functionality and decentralized governance. This upgrade might boost Cardano on-chain activity and perhaps trigger a breakout for the ADA price. 

    Whether the indications presented by the NVT signal would be validated remains unknown, as well as where the ADA price trends next.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2024 - 14:54
    BNB and SOL Price Prediction for October 29
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 14:48
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    KRNL Labs raises $1.7m pre-seed to build the Largest Open Software Library in Web3
    Xandeum Confirms XAND Token Launch and xandSOL LST for October 29
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price on Verge of Breakout? What On-Chain Metrics Suggest
    BNB and SOL Price Prediction for October 29
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD