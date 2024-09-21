    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32,348% in Whale Netflows, What Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This might be regarded as positive indication
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 15:19
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32,348% in Whale Netflows, What Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has recently witnessed an extraordinary surge in whale netflows, skyrocketing by an astonishing 32,348%.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, this week, Cardano has risen a whopping 32,848.01% in Large Holders Netflow, which provides an idea of the change in positions of whales. The positive surge in Cardano's whale netflows might suggest a substantial accumulation of ADA by these large players.

    In the last 24 hours, Cardano has seen a 40.39% rise in large transaction volume, a metric that denotes whale activity.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Says Godzilla Candle Coming: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million

    Related
    ADA Spikes 8% as Major Cardano Cycle Trend Gains Momentum
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 12:38
    ADA Spikes 8% as Major Cardano Cycle Trend Gains Momentum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The increase in whale activity accompanying a surge in net flows might be regarded as a positive indication. When whales accumulate large amounts of a cryptocurrency, it might indicate confidence in the asset's future performance, which can lead to increased buying pressure and potentially drive up the price of the cryptocurrency.

    However, it is important to bear in mind that while whale accumulation is a positive signal, it does not guarantee immediate price increases. Cryptocurrency prices can be influenced by a variety of factors, including broader economic conditions and overall market sentiment.

    What's next for price?

    ADA began to rally on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and will mark the fifth day of gains if today closes in the green. At the time of writing, ADA was up 1.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.357.

    Related
    $6 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 16:33
    $6 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On the upside, a sustained break above the daily SMA 50 has largely constrained the ADA price since late March. ADA attempted to break through this key resistance on two counts in July and August respectively, but bulls' activity was halted. If this is achieved, ADA could rally to $0.40 and subsequently to $0.45.

    On the other hand, if ADA price turns down from current levels and breaks below the daily SMA 50, it might suggest that ADA might persist in range trading for a little while longer.

    In exciting news for the Cardano ecosystem, Cardano's Constitutional Committee Portal has launched on the mainnet, marking a significant step toward further decentralizing governance.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 14:17
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down XRP Valuation Linked to Payments
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:52
    Urgent X Alert Issued for Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 15:19
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32,348% in Whale Netflows, What Next?
    Cardano News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 14:17
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down XRP Valuation Linked to Payments
    Ripple NewsXRP News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:52
    Urgent X Alert Issued for Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, but There's Catch
    Tron Price Prediction
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:03
    WIF, PEPE and CATI Liquidation Hints Epic Reset
    PEPEDogwifhat WIF
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32,348% in Whale Netflows, What Next?
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down XRP Valuation Linked to Payments
    Urgent X Alert Issued for Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD