Cardano Builder Shares Progress Made in February, Here's What Happened

Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) shares a recap of milestones reached in February in a thread of tweets.
First, on Feb. 14, the Valentine's Day-themed Valentine (SECP) upgrade went live on the mainnet, commemorating "the love of DApps."
It’s the end of February! ICYMI, let’s take a look at what Input Output Global (IOG) published this month and recap some of the major deliverables. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ksFUZlGLRA— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) February 28, 2023
IOG began facilitating the formation and bootstrapping of Cardano working groups in February as well. The ultimate objective was to enable the community to mobilize themselves, work together on decision-making and implement solutions.
Another significant milestone was the Feb. 7 launch of the public testnet for the EVM sidechain proof of concept. Developers can now deploy smart contracts and dApps, connect wallets and test token transfers between test environments.
IOG says it released a blog post by Christian Badertscher, one of the coauthors of the study "Ouroboros Genesis: Composable Proof-of-Stake Blockchains with Dynamic Availability," in response to community interest.
The fourth Plutus Pioneer, which took place on Feb. 20, offered additional features and content as well as a simpler development setup, and it was also unveiled by the IOG Academy.
The team behind Cardano's lightweight wallet, Lace, hosted a Twitter space with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and other esteemed community members in the same month.
Cardano's Yoroi wallet sunsets Ergo support
Yoroi, a light-client wallet initially designed for Cardano and Ergo, has announced it is sunsetting its support for the ERG token, Ergo Platform's official cryptocurrency, starting Feb. 28.
24 hour reminder: Yoroi Wallet will be sunsetting our support for the $ERG token, Ergo Platform’s official cryptocurrency.— Yoroi Wallet (@YoroiWallet) February 27, 2023
We recommend migrating or moving your ERG to another compatible wallet prior to this date.
Please see the blog below for more info. #ERGO https://t.co/2uZdN0VF1N
It urges users to migrate or move their ERG to another compatible wallet as a result.