Cardano (ADA) Djed Stablecoin Garnered Positive Reactions from Community: Investing Veteran Orion Depp

Thu, 01/19/2023 - 15:35
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Seasoned investor and asset manager Orion Depp shares his thoughts on Djed stablecoin prospects
Cover image via unsplash.com
Hotly-anticipated decentralized over-collateralized stablecoin Djed (DJED), focused on the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, might change the narrative in its segment after the UST, USDD and FEI collapses.

Djed is all set to launch, garners positive feedback, Orion Depp says

Today, on Jan. 19, 2023, Mr. Depp took to Twitter to share his views on how Djed stablecoin inches closer to its launch. The seasoned investor highlighted the excitement of Cardano (ADA) community members.

Djed by Cardano (ADA) and COTI Network is "all set to be launched" in the coming weeks, Mr. Depp announced. Also, he shared a comprehensive analysis of major stablecoin classes to display the specifics of Djed.

Djed looks outstanding as it has an impressive collateralization ratio (8:1, which means the collateral is eight times larger than the circulating token supply), a permanent redeem function and exogeneous collateralization.

Orion Depp is well known as a seasoned investor and advisor to cryptocurrency start-ups. Currently, he serves as Master Ventures Investment Management's managing partner.

Approaching mainnet release of Djed

As covered by U.Today previously, Djed will be a backbone stablecoin for Cardano (ADA) and its dApps ecosystem. Djed will supercharge its own payments solution, DjedPay.

Per the estimations of its team, Djed mainnet launch can happen as soon as this month. The open beta testing campaign is has been up and running since mid-December 2022.

Also, Cardano (ADA) is going to onboard its pioneering centralized stablecoins, USDA and iUSD. USDA is being developed in collaboration with Anzens, a long-term partner of EMURGO.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

