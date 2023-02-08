Cardano (ADA) Developer Submits Proposal for Protocol Upgrade

Wed, 02/08/2023 - 20:22
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano, a blockchain platform, is preparing to upgrade its protocol to version 8 on Feb. 11
Cardano, a proof-of-stake blockchain platform, is set to upgrade its pre-production environment to protocol v8 on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 00:00 UTC.

An update proposal was jointly submitted by Input Output and the Cardano Foundation yesterday.

A step toward greater interoperability and security

This upgrade will bring new cryptographic primitives to the platform, encouraging greater interoperability and secure cross-chain decentralized application (DApp) development with Plutus.

This upgrade will allow the Cardano community to continue final-stage integration and upgrade testing before the upcoming SECP mainnet upgrade scheduled for Feb. 14.

Trust in Cryptocurrencies Collapses: Poll
The mainnet upgrade will bring greater interoperability and secure cross-chain DApp development to Cardano by adding new built-in functions to Plutus, making it easier for developers to work with other blockchains.

The new built-in functions will support signatures such as ECDSA and Schnorr to provide the highest level of security for cross-chain applications.

Preparations for the much-awaited upgrade have been underway for some time. There have been positive results from integration testing.

The technology is close to being deployed on the mainnet, with over 80% of block-producing nodes already running the required new node.

Cryptocurrency exchanges have already been notified of the upgrade and decentralized application (DApp) developers have been informed in order to ensure compatibility.

Input Output Global (IOG) and the Cardano Stiftung will keep the community informed of progress, and the community is encouraged to stay close to IOG and Cardano Stiftung channels for the latest updates. The upgrade is a significant step towards making it easier for developers to build cross-chain applications while providing the highest level of security.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

