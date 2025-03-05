Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Clears All Losses as Price Skyrockets 46% in 7 Days

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 14:42
    Cardano is leading altcoin gains with weekly surge of 46%
    Cardano (ADA) has once again cleared all losses as its value skyrocketed by 46% in the past seven days, fueled by bullish sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. ADA rose to a high of $1.02 as market participants actively traded the coin.

    Factors fueling ADA’s growth

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Cardano has also recorded an uptick in its trading volume. This Cardano metric is up by 7.43% to $5.52 billion.

    Analysts believe that renewed interest in crypto might have triggered ADA’s mention as part of the U.S. list of strategic crypto reserves. This development could have prompted investors to begin accumulating the asset in anticipation of a potential increase.

    Proponents are optimistic that ADA’s addition to the list could spark institutional interest in the asset. The inclusion could also serve as a vote of confidence for asset managers to file for more Cardano exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    Grayscale Investments has already filed a proposal with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale made this filing through NYSE Arca to trade a spot Cardano ETF.

    The SEC acknowledged the filing, but the regulatory body did not comment further. In any case, the filing is the first of many steps toward gaining approval.

    Tuttle Capital manages multiple ETFs and has also filed for a "2x Long Cardano Daily Target ETF." This is a leveraged ETF targeting Cardano as part of a broader filing made in January 2025.

    Can Cardano sustain its explosive growth?

    Interestingly, Cardano has been signaling bulls' entry as it recently surpassed $10 billion in volumes after surging by a notable 1,700%.

    The surge came as market participants looked to profit from the anticipated price increase of ADA following the crypto reserve update.

    As of this writing, ADA has witnessed a correction and is changing hands at $0.9900, but it has cleared off the losses picked up earlier in the week. Investors would now hope for ADA to sustain its explosive growth rate and stabilize above the $1 level.

