Cardano (ADA) Back Above Dogecoin (DOGE) as Meme Coin's Rally Stalls

Wed, 04/05/2023 - 06:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, has reclaimed its position above Dogecoin (DOGE) in market capitalization after a brief flippening triggered by Twitter's surprising adoption of the Doge meme as its logo
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
ADA, Cardano's native cryptocurrency, has regained its position above Dogecoin (DOGE) in terms of market capitalization following a brief flippening.

The meme coin experienced a wild rally on Monday after Twitter replaced its iconic bird logo with the popular Doge meme, causing a surge in interest in the digital asset.

Google searches for the meme cryptocurrency skyrocketed by nearly 2,000%, as revealed by a report on Tuesday.

The surprising move by Twitter sparked a frenzy among Dogecoin enthusiasts, resulting in a massive price increase that temporarily pushed DOGE above Cardano.

However, the rally stalled, and Cardano's ADA managed to climb back to its previous ranking.

According to CoinGecko data, Cardano (ADA) now holds the 7th position with a market cap of $13.87 billion, while Dogecoin (DOGE) sits at 8th place with a market cap of $13.54 billion.

While Dogecoin's momentary surge brought excitement to its community, it remains to be seen if the meme coin can maintain its momentum in the long run.

The meme coin is still down a staggering 86.59% from its all-time peak, CoinGecko data shows. 

article image
