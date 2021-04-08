Canada's Leading Mortgage Brokerage Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Bitcoin Cash

News
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 15:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Want to get your loan approved? This mortgage brokerage now accepts the top cryptocurrencies
Canada's Leading Mortgage Brokerage Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Bitcoin Cash
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Toronto-based mortgage brokerage firm Matrix Mortgage Global has announced that it now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Bitcoin Cash for its services in an April 8 press release.

The move will help the company to increase payment transparency while expanding its global reach.

Matrix Mortgage Global will allow payment with digital assets with the help of leading cryptocurrency payment service provider BitPay.

Related
BREAKING: Tesla Starts Accepting Bitcoin
CEO Shawn Allen says that the company is following the global shift toward crypto adoption:

As an innovator in the mortgage industry, we decided to accept cryptocurrency to better align ourselves with the shift towards the global adoption of digital currency.

Since its creation in 2008, Matrix Mortgage Global has funded over $1 billion worth of mortgages, winning multiple "Broker of the Year" awards. The company currently boasts three offices in the Greater Toronto Area.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple Can Replace XRP with Alternative, According to CEO Brad Garlinghouse
News
04/02/2021 - 05:31

Ripple Can Replace XRP with Alternative, According to CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Files Partly Redacted Documents to Court After Consensus on Sealing Was Reached with SEC
News
04/03/2021 - 08:47

Ripple Files Partly Redacted Documents to Court After Consensus on Sealing Was Reached with SEC
Yuri Molchan
article image Grayscale Confirms Its Plan to Convert Bitcoin Trust Into ETF
News
04/05/2021 - 12:23

Grayscale Confirms Its Plan to Convert Bitcoin Trust Into ETF
Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds