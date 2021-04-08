Canada's Leading Mortgage Brokerage Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Bitcoin Cash

Want to get your loan approved? This mortgage brokerage now accepts the top cryptocurrencies

Toronto-based mortgage brokerage firm Matrix Mortgage Global has announced that it now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Bitcoin Cash for its services in an April 8 press release.



The move will help the company to increase payment transparency while expanding its global reach.



Matrix Mortgage Global will allow payment with digital assets with the help of leading cryptocurrency payment service provider BitPay.

As an innovator in the mortgage industry, we decided to accept cryptocurrency to better align ourselves with the shift towards the global adoption of digital currency.

CEO Shawn Allen says that the company is following the global shift toward crypto adoption:

Since its creation in 2008, Matrix Mortgage Global has funded over $1 billion worth of mortgages, winning multiple "Broker of the Year" awards. The company currently boasts three offices in the Greater Toronto Area.