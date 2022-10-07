Can Cardano DApps Reach ETH as Users Skyrocket?

Ethereum DApps might have a little competition, as Cardano DApps records an increase in new users

Cardano’s (ADA) decentralized applications (DApps) are making waves with the new development on user upsurge. Per data from DappRadar , Cardano dApps have seen a significant spike in new users within the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, 10 out of the total 23 Cardano dApps listed on DappRadar have seen a minimum of 3% to 6% growth in new users. On the other hand, NFTJungle, ClayNation and MinSawp remain on top of the leaderboard at the time of this writing — with users' upsurge going as high as 150%, 31.25%, and 16.93% respectively.

Does Cardano stand a chance?

It is worth noting that at the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) dApps are slightly behind Cardano dApps in terms of newly acquired users, according to data from DappRadar . Although the likes of HOP Protocol have seen user climb hit 3,005.06%, as many as 16 dApps are seeing a decline in user count.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s dApp volume — which indicates the total number of incoming value to its dApp’s smart contract — is significantly ahead of Cardano’s. DappRadar’s data shows that the highest volume for a dApp on Cardano is $3.25 million, while Ethereum’s Polygon POS Bridge currently holds $3.93 billion in volume.

