BTC, XRP, LINK, UNI and BNB Price Analysis for March 28

Bulls have continued controlling the situation on the market as most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Uniswap (UNI) is the only exception to the rule, falling by 1.29%.

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI) and Binance Coin (BNB) today:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,046,877,681,245 $55,963.07 $50,559,000,115 3.09% Chainlink LINK $11,239,996,469 $27.02 $774,435,703 2.79% XRP XRP $25,035,800,295 $0.5555 $3,260,623,444 2.54% Binance Coin BNB $41,708,967,004 $271.88 $2,788,726,524 7.16% Uniswap UNI $14,716,873,945 $28.21 $442,560,238 0.76%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued growing on the weekend. However, its rate over the last seven days is unchanged.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is moving to the nearest resistance at $58,500.

The selling volume is going down, which means that there is a high chance of a retest.

Bitcoin is trading at $55,800 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule as the altcoin also continues its growth.

From the technical point of view, XRP is getting ready for a breakout as the coin has accumulated enough power. In this case, if bulls manage to fix above $0.60, the next target of $0.65 may be attained shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5498 at press time.

LINK/USD

Chainlink (LINK) has shown slightly better price action than XRP. The price change is almost 3% since yesterday.

Despite the rise, Chainlink (LINK) is still located in the sideways range. All in all, one may expect short-term growth to the MA 50 that refers to the zone around $29.

LINK is trading at $26.89 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer from our list today. The price of the native exchange token has blasted by 7%.

The rise of Binance Coin (BNB) has just begun as the price is slowly approaching the first resistance at $296. If a breakout occurs, the next level of $345 may be achieved within the next few days.

BNB is trading at $271 at press time.

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) has gained the least today. Its rate has remained the same since yesterday.

On the daily chart, Uniswap (UNI) has bounced off the MA 50. It could not, however, rise as the other coins. In this case, bulls keep dominating until the rate of the altcoin remains above the MA 50. Meanwhile, sideways trading is taking place at the moment.

UNI is trading at $27.86 at press time.