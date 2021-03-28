Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP, LINK, UNI and BNB Price Analysis for March 28

Price Predictions
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 15:43
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have most of the coins gotten out of the recent correction?
Bulls have continued controlling the situation on the market as most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Uniswap (UNI) is the only exception to the rule, falling by 1.29%.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI) and Binance Coin (BNB) today:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,046,877,681,245 $55,963.07 $50,559,000,115 3.09%

Chainlink

LINK

 $11,239,996,469 $27.02 $774,435,703 2.79%

XRP

XRP

 $25,035,800,295 $0.5555 $3,260,623,444 2.54%

Binance Coin

BNB

 $41,708,967,004 $271.88 $2,788,726,524 7.16%

Uniswap

UNI

 $14,716,873,945 $28.21 $442,560,238 0.76%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued growing on the weekend. However, its rate over the last seven days is unchanged.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is moving to the nearest resistance at $58,500.

The selling volume is going down, which means that there is a high chance of a retest.

Bitcoin is trading at $55,800 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule as the altcoin also continues its growth.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is getting ready for a breakout as the coin has accumulated enough power. In this case, if bulls manage to fix above $0.60, the next target of $0.65 may be attained shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5498 at press time.

LINK/USD

Chainlink (LINK) has shown slightly better price action than XRP. The price change is almost 3% since yesterday.

LINK/USD chart by TradingView
LINK/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, Chainlink (LINK) is still located in the sideways range. All in all, one may expect short-term growth to the MA 50 that refers to the zone around $29.

LINK is trading at $26.89 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer from our list today. The price of the native exchange token has blasted by 7%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

The rise of Binance Coin (BNB) has just begun as the price is slowly approaching the first resistance at $296. If a breakout occurs, the next level of $345 may be achieved within the next few days.

BNB is trading at $271 at press time.

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) has gained the least today. Its rate has remained the same since yesterday.

UNI/USD chart by TradingView
UNI/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Uniswap (UNI) has bounced off the MA 50. It could not, however, rise as the other coins. In this case, bulls keep dominating until the rate of the altcoin remains above the MA 50. Meanwhile, sideways trading is taking place at the moment.

UNI is trading at $27.86 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

