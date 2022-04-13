BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for April 13

The cryptocurrency market is trading neutral as some coins are in the green zone, while others keep going down.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) keeps going down since yesterday, falling by 0.59%.
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the channel against the increased volume. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the vital mark of $40,000. If bulls can break it and fix above, the slight growth may continue to the zone of $42,000-$44,000 shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $39,839 at press time.
ETH/USD
Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is going up over the past 24 hours, rising by 1.73%.
Ethereum (ETH) is about to break yesterday's peak at $3,089. If buyers manage to break it and trading volume rises, the ongoing growth may lead the rate of the first altcoin to the nearest local resistance at $3,208 by the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $3,073 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has followed the rise of ETH, going up by 1% since yesterday.
Despite the growth, XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is far away from its crucial levels after it bounced off the support at $0.6959. In this case, the more likely scenario is consolidation in the area around $0.70.
However, it may take a few days before XRP starts coming back to the zone of $0.72-$0.74.
XRP is trading at $0.714 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has grown the least from the list, rising by only 0.24%.
DOGE remains weaker than other coins as the rate keeps trading near the support at $0.132. The buying trading volume has reduced, which means that bulls might need more energy for a further upward move. However, if the seller pressure continues, one can expect the breakout of the orange level, followed by a sharp drop to $0.12.
DOGE is trading at $0.1401 at press time.