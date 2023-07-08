BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for July 8

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started in a neutral mode for the cryptocurrency market as the rates of some coins are falling while others keep rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again almost tested the support level at $29,600. At the moment, traders should pay attention to yesterday's candle peak. If the bar closes in the area of $30,500, the growth may continue to the $31,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,223 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has not accumulated enough energy to grow or fall. Currently, traders should pay attention to the support level at $0.4556. If a drop to it happens, that might be a prerequisite for a sharp downward move to the $0.44 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4677 at press time.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Even though the rate of ADA has slightly increased, the price of the altcoin has not accumulated enough strength for a further move as it keeps trading sideways.

One can think about a possible midterm bullish trend if bulls get the rate back to the $0.30 zone and fix it above.

ADA is trading at $0.2863 at press time.