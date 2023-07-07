Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for July 7

Fri, 07/07/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of Binance Coin (BNB) ready to grow?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for July 7
Bears are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 1.41% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) is trying to fix above the resistance at $235.3. If buyers can hold the price above that mark, the rise may continue to the $240 area.

On the bigger time frame, the price of BNB remains bearish as it is located closer to the support than to the resistance. However, if the candle closes far from the $232 mark, the bounce back may lead to the test of the $240-$245 zone shortly.

On the weekly time frame, the rate has once again tested the resistance and continued the decline to the support level of $228.4.

If the bar closes near the $230 zone, traders can expect a sharp drop to $210.

BNB is trading at $235.3 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

