BTC Whales Create Genius Plan to Curb Losses, Analyst Says

Sat, 10/15/2022 - 00:18
article image
Wahid Pessarlay
Investors can track BTC whale transactions to derivatives exchanges to mark market bottoms
BTC Whales Create Genius Plan to Curb Losses, Analyst Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) whales are following a set pattern of trading to avoid losses during capitulation events that can be used as a powerful indicator of the market bottom according to an analyst at CryptoQuant

Writing in a 'Quicktake' on the crypto market analytics platform, the verified pseudonymous analyst 'eth_whalehunter' said that whales and funds tend to send their BTC to derivatives exchanges to set or cover long positions during capitalization events. 
 

Tracking these whales can give investors an insight into the market bottom. Particularly, the analyst states that tracking the Bitcoin Exchange Inflow/Outflow Mean indicator "is a reliable long-term bottom indicator." 

The levels of this indicator to watch out for are BTC Inflow means greater than 2.5 BTC and Outflow means greater than 10 BTC. These levels mark BTC local bottoms. However, he admonished traders to also use other on-chain indicators such as Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL), Puell Multiple, Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV), and BTC Hashrate, adding that investors can alternatively dollar cost average (DCA) into the market. 

Whale activity intensifying in the BTC market

The whale loss mitigation pattern is being identified amid increasing whale activity in the market. Whale investors have been noted to be contributing to the massive drop in the exchange reserves of BTC which has fallen to 8.7% of the total circulating supply. 

Similarly, a U.Today report identified a single whale that has allocated over $500 million to buying BTC since September, adding around 5,000 BTC during the period.

#Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales #Market
article image
About the author
Wahid Pessarlay

Wahid is an experienced writer, interested in everything decentralized since 2019.

Before joining U.Today, he wrote for some of the top DeFi and CeFi outlets, bringing in millions of views and educating readers with his knowledge of the industry.

related image Cardano (ADA) Successfully Bounces from Critical Level: Crypto Market Review, October 14
10/14/2022 - 23:50
Cardano (ADA) Successfully Bounces from Critical Level: Crypto Market Review, October 14
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 14
10/14/2022 - 23:00
SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Digital Dollar May Not Happen Soon, Here's Why
10/14/2022 - 22:14
Digital Dollar May Not Happen Soon, Here's Why
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay