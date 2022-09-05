Massive Bearish Sign? Crypto Exchange Reserves Are Reversing Up

Mon, 09/05/2022 - 12:31
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bears are actively pushing cryptocurrency market down as total exchange inflows are on rise
Massive Bearish Sign? Crypto Exchange Reserves Are Reversing Up
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The flow on cryptocurrency exchanges is one of the most common ways of determining the current sentiment on the market and the behavior of investors. Data provided by CryptoQuant shows we are seeing an upward reversal, which is not a good sign for bulls, but there is a catch.

According to trading volume and inflows to certain investment products, the sudden spike in exchange inflows is mostly tied to the cryptocurrency derivatives rather than spot assets, which means selling pressure will not come from regular selling operations on the market.

Unfortunately, it is too early to celebrate as open interest on the market suggests that the majority of investors are shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. Rising exchange inflows are another confirmation of the trend as bears are ready to additionally fund their positions rather than closing them.

In order to do so, some investors need to deposit additional funds and cover existing losses to keep their positions afloat.

Institutional inflows are telling same story

Digital asset investment products saw a relatively low $9.2 million in inflows over the last week. But according to CoinShares data, most of those funds were directed toward short investment products.

Related
I Want Bitcoin to Go Lower, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's Why

Short-Bitcoin investment products saw almost $20 million in inflows that brought the total AuM to a record-breaking $158 million. The data shows that institutional investors are mirroring the behavior of retail traders and yet not believing in the recovery of the cryptocurrency market.

At press time, most digital assets are trading at a loss. Bitcoin is losing almost 1.5% of its value while Ethereum, which is getting ready for a Merge update in less than 10 days, is losing a little less than 1%.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano (ADA) Finalizes Successful Breakout, But There's Problem: Crypto Market Review, September 5
09/05/2022 - 14:31
Cardano (ADA) Finalizes Successful Breakout, But There's Problem: Crypto Market Review, September 5
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu's Binance Pay Users Can Now Earn Cashback and Rewards While Spending SHIB: Details
09/05/2022 - 14:20
Shiba Inu's Binance Pay Users Can Now Earn Cashback and Rewards While Spending SHIB: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Will Musk Pump Dogecoin on TV Again? He's Invited to Chris Rock's Show
09/05/2022 - 14:04
Will Musk Pump Dogecoin on TV Again? He's Invited to Chris Rock's Show
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan