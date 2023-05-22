BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 22

Original U.Today article

How long is low volatility on market going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.26% over the last 24 hours.

Today's slight decline of Bitcoin (BTC) has not affected its general position on the daily chart. The volatility keeps falling, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment. However, if the decline continues, there is a high chance of seeing a support breakout, followed by a price blast to the $25,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,834 at press time.

ETH/USD

Meanwhile, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has not followed Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.15%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the sideways movement continues. Thus, the falling volume confirms that one should not expect growth or a drop in the near future. In this regard, consolidation in the narrow range of $1,780-$1,840 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,814 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1.36% since yesterday.

On the daily time frame, XRP is in the middle of a wide range, accumulating energy for a further sharp move. At the moment, traders should focus on the $0.48 mark. If the closure happens near it with no long wicks, one can expect a resistance breakout.

XRP is trading at $0.4567 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 0.15%.

Even though the rate of BNB has fallen over the last 24 hours, the daily chart is looking more bullish than bearish. However, buyers need to return the rate above the interim mark of $312 to seize the initiative. Only in that case is there a possibility of seeing a trend reversal, followed by an upward move to the $315-$320 zone.

BNB is trading at $310 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the exception to the rule, rising by 1.27%.

Despite today's rise, the price of Cardano (ADA) is far from the key levels. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume, which means that one should not expect any sharp moves imminently. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.36-$0.37 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3674 at press time.