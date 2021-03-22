BTC, ETH, BNB and IOTA Price Analysis for March 22

The new week has begun with a new growth wave on the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone.
The vital statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and IOTA:
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$1,071,979,190,251
|$57,146.90
|$47,734,634,906
|-0.20%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|$206,320,257,014
|$1,783.60
|$19,130,179,594
|-0.37%
|
Binance Coin
|
BNB
|$41,204,415,324
|$267.23
|$1,703,331,567
|1.32%
|
IOTA
|
IOTA
|$4,104,143,173
|$1.48
|$120,015,986
|4.52%
BTC/USD
On Saturday, buyers tried to continue the growth of the Bitcoin (BTC) price to a new high, but in small volumes, they could not overcome the resistance of $60,000. By the end of the day, the pair rolled back to the average price area, and on Sunday night, the bears pushed through the two-hour EMA55.
On the last day of the week, sellers achieved a retest of the green trendline. After such a rollback, buyers have not yet managed to restore the BTC price above the $58,000 level. The trend line limits bearish pressure and keeps the pair in the mid-price area. If sellers are able to break the uptrend line, then the pair will test the support of $53,400.
On the other hand, at the beginning of this week, another attempt by bulls to break through to the maximum zone and continue the run to the area of $64,000 is possible, but for this, buyers need to form a powerful impulse that can break through the resistance in the area of $60,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $57,140 at press time.
ETH/USD
Last weekend, the Ethereum price failed to break above the level of $1,860 and continued a two-week marathon in a sideways direction in the area of the POC line ($1,800).
Now, sellers have pushed the Ethereum (ETH) price below the point of control (POC) indicator line and are keeping the pair under the two-hour EMA55. If bearish pressure intensifies, the pair might test the support of $1,680. On the longer time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines form a signal for a recovery in the ETH price. It can be assumed that, at the beginning of the week, bulls are preparing a breakout of the resistance of $1,860 and a retest of the level of $1,950.
Ethereum is trading at $1,782 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the second-most growing coin from our list. Its rate has gone up by 1.32% over the last day.
On the weekly time frame, there was no deep rollback after a false breakout of the $296 mark. At the moment, buyers are accumulating power to keep the growth, which means that there chances to see a move to the vital zone of $300 even this week.
Binance Coin is trading at $268 at press time.
IOTA/USD
IOTA is the top gainer today as its price has risen by 4.52% since yesterday.
On the daily chart, IOTA is located in the sideways range and is almost ready for a price blast. The volatility is decreasing, which means that bulls have gathered enough energy. In this case, the level of $1.59 may be tested shortly.
IOTA is trading at $1.46 at press time.