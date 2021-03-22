BTC, ETH, BNB and IOTA Price Analysis for March 22

Original U.Today article

Which coin is about to set a new peak?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has begun with a new growth wave on the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone.

The vital statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and IOTA:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,071,979,190,251 $57,146.90 $47,734,634,906 -0.20% Ethereum ETH $206,320,257,014 $1,783.60 $19,130,179,594 -0.37% Binance Coin BNB $41,204,415,324 $267.23 $1,703,331,567 1.32% IOTA IOTA $4,104,143,173 $1.48 $120,015,986 4.52%

BTC/USD

On Saturday, buyers tried to continue the growth of the Bitcoin (BTC) price to a new high, but in small volumes, they could not overcome the resistance of $60,000. By the end of the day, the pair rolled back to the average price area, and on Sunday night, the bears pushed through the two-hour EMA55.

On the last day of the week, sellers achieved a retest of the green trendline. After such a rollback, buyers have not yet managed to restore the BTC price above the $58,000 level. The trend line limits bearish pressure and keeps the pair in the mid-price area. If sellers are able to break the uptrend line, then the pair will test the support of $53,400.

On the other hand, at the beginning of this week, another attempt by bulls to break through to the maximum zone and continue the run to the area of ​​$64,000 is possible, but for this, buyers need to form a powerful impulse that can break through the resistance in the area of ​​$60,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $57,140 at press time.

ETH/USD

Last weekend, the Ethereum price failed to break above the level of $1,860 and continued a two-week marathon in a sideways direction in the area of the POC line ($1,800).

Now, sellers have pushed the Ethereum (ETH) price below the point of control (POC) indicator line and are keeping the pair under the two-hour EMA55. If bearish pressure intensifies, the pair might test the support of $1,680. On the longer time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines form a signal for a recovery in the ETH price. It can be assumed that, at the beginning of the week, bulls are preparing a breakout of the resistance of $1,860 and a retest of the level of $1,950.

Ethereum is trading at $1,782 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the second-most growing coin from our list. Its rate has gone up by 1.32% over the last day.

On the weekly time frame, there was no deep rollback after a false breakout of the $296 mark. At the moment, buyers are accumulating power to keep the growth, which means that there chances to see a move to the vital zone of $300 even this week.

Binance Coin is trading at $268 at press time.

IOTA/USD

IOTA is the top gainer today as its price has risen by 4.52% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, IOTA is located in the sideways range and is almost ready for a price blast. The volatility is decreasing, which means that bulls have gathered enough energy. In this case, the level of $1.59 may be tested shortly.

IOTA is trading at $1.46 at press time.