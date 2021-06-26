PointPay
BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and IOTA Price Analysis for June 26

Sat, 06/26/2021 - 14:56
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect one more bearish wave before a bounce back?
BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and IOTA Price Analysis for June 26
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with the continued fall of the cryptocurrency market as Bitcoin (BTC), as well as altcoins, is in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

The passing week has been bearish for Bitcoin (BTC) as its exchange rate has gone down by 12.69%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Saturday has started with the sharp fall of Bitcoin (BTC), however, it has successfully bounced off the support at $30,100. From the technical point of view, the decline may continue if bulls fail to fix above the crucial resistance level at $32,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $31,490 at press-time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is even a bigger loser than Bitcoin (BTC) as ETH price has decreased by almost 20% since the beginning of the week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is trying to keep trading in the sideways range, however, bears continue pushing the price deeper. If sellers break the support at $1,730 and fix below it, the next level at $1,520 might be achieved shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,800 at press-time.

BNB/USD

The Binance Coin (BNB) price also failed to withstand the bears' pressure, following by the price drop by almost 5% over the last day.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView
According to the daily chart, Binance Coin (BNB) is neither bullish nor bearish as the native coin of Binance is located in the sideways trend. It made a false breakout of the level at $309, however, BNB keeps trading above $240.

If the trading volume remains at the same level, the support at $202 may be tested soon.

BNB is sitting at $278 at press-time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has lost more than Binance Coin (BNB) as the price has fallen by 5.36%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Binance Coin (BNB) as the picture is not clear yet whether bears or bulls are dominating at the moment. The selling trading volume has declined. This means that the price may come back to the zone of the highest liquidity around $1.50 next week.

IOTA/USD

IOTA is not an exception to the rule, going down by 8%.

IOTA/USD chart by TradingView
IOTA has bounced back from the resistance at $0.8723, having confirmed the power of bears. If buyers fail to fix above this level soon, the support at $0.61 may be broken and IOTA might fall to $0.40.

IOTA is trading at $0.76 at press-time.

 
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

