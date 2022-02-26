BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 26

Original U.Today article

Which coins can perform better than others?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a sharp bounceback, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market even though some coins have come back to the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 1% since yesterday.

After growth to $40,000, Bitcoin (BTC) made a false breakout of the resistance at $39,573, which means that bulls are not ready to keep the growth going.

If today the seller pressure continues, there is a chance to see a correction to the area around $38,000 by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $39,183 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 2.14% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the growth, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as the main altcoin also made a false breakout of the resistance at $2,815.

If buyers cannot fix above it shortly, bears may seize the initiative and return the rate to $2,600 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,768 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today as its rate has risen by more than 5%.

XRP is showing better price performance than other coins; however, it could not get to the vital mark of $0.80. In this case, the more likely scenario is the test of the mirror level at $0.7462, followed by a bounceback.

XRP is trading at $0.7594 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is also rising, going up by 2% since yesterday.

Cardano (ADA) is following the scenario of other coins, after a false breakout of the resistance at $0.917. Until the daily candle is below it, bears remain more powerful than bulls. Respectively, the drop may get the price of ADA to the $0.85 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.897 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 1.21%.

Binance Coin (BNB) may also face a short correction to the $360 mark if buyers fail to fix above the resistance at $385. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $374.3 at press time.