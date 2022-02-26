BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 26

After a sharp bounceback, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market even though some coins have come back to the red zone.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 1% since yesterday.
After growth to $40,000, Bitcoin (BTC) made a false breakout of the resistance at $39,573, which means that bulls are not ready to keep the growth going.
If today the seller pressure continues, there is a chance to see a correction to the area around $38,000 by the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $39,183 at press time.
ETH/USD
Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 2.14% over the last 24 hours.
Despite the growth, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as the main altcoin also made a false breakout of the resistance at $2,815.
If buyers cannot fix above it shortly, bears may seize the initiative and return the rate to $2,600 shortly.
Ethereum is trading at $2,768 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest gainer today as its rate has risen by more than 5%.
XRP is showing better price performance than other coins; however, it could not get to the vital mark of $0.80. In this case, the more likely scenario is the test of the mirror level at $0.7462, followed by a bounceback.
XRP is trading at $0.7594 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is also rising, going up by 2% since yesterday.
Cardano (ADA) is following the scenario of other coins, after a false breakout of the resistance at $0.917. Until the daily candle is below it, bears remain more powerful than bulls. Respectively, the drop may get the price of ADA to the $0.85 mark.
ADA is trading at $0.897 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 1.21%.
Binance Coin (BNB) may also face a short correction to the $360 mark if buyers fail to fix above the resistance at $385. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
BNB is trading at $374.3 at press time.