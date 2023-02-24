Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 15:45
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is correction of market going to last?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
The correction has continued on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again failed to fix above the $24,000 mark. If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, there is a high possibility of seeing the test of the nearest support level at $23,369 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,796 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 1.16%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is slowly approaching the support at $1,595. If the candle closes with no long wicks, traders may expect the test of the $1,600 area on the weekend.

Ethereum is trading at $1,638 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is no exception to the rule, going down by 1.02%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is also rather more bearish than bullish as the price is fixing below the $0.39 mark. Thus, the volume is low, which means that buyers are not ready to buy the coin at the current levels. In this regard, a drop below $0.37 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month, as enough energy has been accumulated for such a move.

XRP is trading at $0.3842 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

