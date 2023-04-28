Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 28

Fri, 04/28/2023 - 16:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coin can withstand neutral market mode?
The cryptocurrency market is mainly trading sideways on the last working day of the week.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Today's Bitcoin (BTC) move has not affected the general picture as the rate remains far from key levels. Currently, traders should pay attention to the zone of $30,000. If the price fixes above it, the rise may continue to the resistance at $30,614.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,155 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), as its rate has risen by 0.37%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is neither bullish nor bearish as none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. Such a statement is also confirmed by low trading volume.

In this case, further consolidation in the area of $1,800-$2,000 is the more likely scenario until mid-May.

Ethereum is trading at $1,895 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, going up by 2.42%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite slight growth, the rate of XRP is not ready for a midterm rise. If buyers cannot fix the price above the $0.48 mark shortly, there is a high chance of seeing a continued drop to the support level at $0.4328 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4691 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

