BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 28

Original U.Today article

The cryptocurrency market is mainly trading sideways on the last working day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's Bitcoin (BTC) move has not affected the general picture as the rate remains far from key levels. Currently, traders should pay attention to the zone of $30,000. If the price fixes above it, the rise may continue to the resistance at $30,614.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,155 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), as its rate has risen by 0.37%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is neither bullish nor bearish as none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. Such a statement is also confirmed by low trading volume.

In this case, further consolidation in the area of $1,800-$2,000 is the more likely scenario until mid-May.

Ethereum is trading at $1,895 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, going up by 2.42%.

Image by TradingView

Despite slight growth, the rate of XRP is not ready for a midterm rise. If buyers cannot fix the price above the $0.48 mark shortly, there is a high chance of seeing a continued drop to the support level at $0.4328 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4691 at press time.