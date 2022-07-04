BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 4

Original U.Today article

The first week of July has begun with the rise of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.76% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued its local growth after the false breakout of the $19,000 mark. However, the buying trading volume is low, which means that it might not be easy for bulls to keep the rise going.

Thus, the price has not crossed $20,000, which is crucial for a mid-term bull run. All in all, the more likely scenario is sideways trading around $20,000 for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,558 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest gainer today, going up by 3.52%.

Despite the growth, DOGE has not returned above the $0.07 mark yet, which means it is to early to think about a fast recovery. In addition, the volatility has declined, confirming the fact that the altcoin has not accumulated enough for a growth or decline. Respectively, one should not expect any sharp moves from DOGE in the near future.

DOGE is trading at $0.06737 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, growing by 3.16% since yesterday.

SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the meme coin is accumulating power after a bounceback. If the price can fix above $0.00001 and return to $0.00001050 shortly, bulls have the chance to seize the initiative and start the mid-term rise.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001016 at press time.