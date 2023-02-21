Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for February 21

Tue, 02/21/2023 - 15:50
Denys Serhiichuk
Can top coins continue their rise?
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for February 21
The correction has arrived on the cryptocurrency market as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has not entered the bearish zone yet, as the rate is above the support at $24,211. From another point of view, buyers have lost the $25,000 mark, which means that sellers have locally seized the initiative. In this regard, a slight drop to the $24,400 area may happen soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,681 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.92%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The current decline has not affected the overall technical picture of Ethereum (ETH) as the main altcoin keeps accumulating energy for a further sharp move. If buyers want to continue the rise, they need to get the price back above the $1,720 mark.

Related
DOGE Killer (LEASH) Price Analysis for February 20

Only in that case is there a chance to see the breakout of the resistance, followed by a blast to the $1,800 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,676 at press time.

