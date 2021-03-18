BTC, ADA, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for March 18

Most of the coins have recovered after a recent sharp drop of the market. XRP is the only loser from the list, falling by 1.17%.
The important statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC):
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$1,028,785,568,302
|$57,944.95
|$3,590,364,854,526
|4.54%
|
Cardano
|
ADA
|$44,484,251,965
|$1.43
|$22,662,230,330
|14.24%
|
Binance Coin
|
BNB
|$40,848,410,142
|$265.26
|$2,678,795,050
|5.06%
|
Litecoin
|
LTC
|$13,404,094,321
|$202.05
|$3,724,825,660
|1.88%
BTC/USD
Yesterday, buyers tried to restore the pair to the resistance of $58,000. In the first half of the day, they could not break above $56,400. Late in the evening, bulls formed a powerful impulse, which allowed the Bitcoin (BTC) price to overcome the resistance of $58,000 and gain a foothold in the area of $59,000.
A rollback is possible this morning. If the price holds above $58,000, then the recovery will continue to the area of $60,000.
If bears push through $58,000, then the pair might return to the area of average prices ($56,400).
Bitcoin is trading at $57,840 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer today. The rate of the altcoin has increased by 14.24% since yesterday.
Despite the sharp growth, the rise may continue as the coin has accumulated enough power. In this case, possible bearish pressure may accumulate in the area of $1.54.
Cardano is trading at $1.43 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the second biggest gainer today as the rate of the native exchange coin has gone up by 5%.
After a false breakout of the $300 mark, the altcoin is about to restest it within the next few days. Thus, the value of the RSI indicator has not reached the overbought zone, which means that a rise is more likely than a drop.
BNB is trading at $264.90 at press time.
LTC/USD
The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has not shown such enormous growth as Cardano (ADA). The price of "digital silver" has risen by 1.88% over the past 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Litecoin (LTC) is slightly approaching the first resistance at $208. From the technical point of view, LTC can break it and rise to the area around $227 where sellers might seize the initiative in the short-term perspective.
Litecoin is trading at $202 at press time.