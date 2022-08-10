BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 10

Original U.Today article

Are bulls back in game to keep midterm rise going?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are back in the game as all of the top 10 coins have returned to the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 4% after yesterday's decline.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the $24,000 mark once again, which means that bulls remain more powerful than bears. If the candle closes near the mentioned level or above, the rise might continue to the $25,000 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,956 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the bounceback of Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 4.54%.

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) might have accumulated enough power to break the resistance level at $0.5472. If that happens, the upward move can continue to the test of the $0.60 mark shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.5347 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by almost 6% over the past 24 hours.

Binance Coin (BNB) has almost approched the $336.3 level on the daliy chart. If a breakout happens, it might lead to sharp growth to the $360 mark within the next few days. Thus, the rising volume confirms buyers' power.

BNB is trading at $334.5 at press time.