BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 10

Bulls are back in the game as all of the top 10 coins have returned to the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 4% after yesterday's decline.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the $24,000 mark once again, which means that bulls remain more powerful than bears. If the candle closes near the mentioned level or above, the rise might continue to the $25,000 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.
Bitcoin is trading at $23,956 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has followed the bounceback of Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 4.54%.
From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) might have accumulated enough power to break the resistance level at $0.5472. If that happens, the upward move can continue to the test of the $0.60 mark shortly.
ADA is trading at $0.5347 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by almost 6% over the past 24 hours.
Binance Coin (BNB) has almost approched the $336.3 level on the daliy chart. If a breakout happens, it might lead to sharp growth to the $360 mark within the next few days. Thus, the rising volume confirms buyers' power.
BNB is trading at $334.5 at press time.