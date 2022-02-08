BREAKING: US Government Seizes $3.6 Billion Worth of Crypto Linked to Bitfinex Hack

News
Tue, 02/08/2022 - 16:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S. Department of Justice has confiscated $3.6 billion worth of crypto linked to the infamous Bitfinex hack
BREAKING: US Government Seizes $3.6 Billion Worth of Crypto Linked to Bitfinex Hack
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has seized $3.6 billion worth of cryptocurrencies linked to a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange, which marks the biggest crypto-related seizure ever, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, was arrested in New York by the authorities together with his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, after conspiring to launder 119,754 coins that were stolen from the popular crypto trading platform. Lichtenstein and Morgan conducted over 2,000 illegal transactions. In order to cover their tracks, they would set up accounts with fake identities, use the "chain hopping" technique and deposit funds to shady dark web marketplaces such as AlphaBay.  

After obtaining a search warrant, special agents were able to gain access to a cloud storage account operated by Lichtenstein. They found a file with private keys to the corresponding wallets containing the ill-gotten funds.    

The two suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday for the first time.    

Related
Paolo Ardoino on Lightning Network’s Pros and Cons, Greatest Achievements of 2021 and Bitfinex Securities
In her statement, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco has stressed that criminals won't be able to hide their proceeds with cryptocurrencies: 

Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement, the department once again showed how it can and will follow the money, no matter the form it takes.

Federal officials managed to confiscate 94,000 coins connected to the infamous hack, which remains one of the costliest security breaches to date.

Last week, roughly the same amount of Bitcoin was transferred from a cryptocurrency wallet associated with Bitfinex hackers. The authorities seized the funds on Jan. 31. 

In November, the U.S. government received the green light to sell $56 million of fraud proceeds linked to key BitConnect promoter Glenn Arcaro.  

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Is "Vaporware," Says Crypto Analyst Chris Burniske
02/08/2022 - 20:09
Cardano (ADA) Is "Vaporware," Says Crypto Analyst Chris Burniske
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Surges 25%, Tesla Reports Holding $2 Billion Worth of BTC, XRP Outperforms Top 10 Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/08/2022 - 16:00
SHIB Price Surges 25%, Tesla Reports Holding $2 Billion Worth of BTC, XRP Outperforms Top 10 Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Top Market Technician Expects Terra to Challenge Ethereum
02/08/2022 - 15:49
Top Market Technician Expects Terra to Challenge Ethereum
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya